Harlan County Schools to move to virtual learning Nov. 9 - 13 after rise in COVID-19 cases

Officials said that teachers and staff should continue with the schedule they followed since virtual instruction began Aug. 31.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Officials said that students in Harlan County will learn virtually between Nov. 9 - 13 and that in-person instruction will be closed.

They said that the incidence rate for Harlan County was moved to "red," a critical level of COVID-19 cases. So, the district decided to close in-person instruction and start virtual learning to comply with Kentucky policies.

Teachers and support staff are expected to continue with the schedule they followed since virtual instruction began on Aug. 31. They said it is essential for staff to continue to be present and support virtual students, as well as students who need in-person "targeted intervention."

Middle school and high school extra-curricular events will move to KHSAA phase 3. Regular season games and district games at any level will be canceled, they said.

However, if a high school team is playing a state playoff game in which forfeiting would end the season, the team will be allowed to continue playing under the supervision of the district health coordinator, officials said.