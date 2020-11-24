Harlan Co. teachers write Spanish textbook to inspire rural students to learn a new language

Most Spanish textbooks are based on city life, which is something that students living in rural areas don't usually relate to as easily.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Two teachers in Harlan County, Kentucky, struggled with helping their rural students relate to learning Spanish, mostly because all of the text books were written based on life in a city.

They decided to change that.

Chris Anama-Green and Emmanuel Anama-Green teamed up to write Viajes desde Appalachia, inspired by their experiences while teaching Spanish at Harlan County High School.

“I have reviewed several Spanish textbooks over the years, but none of them were really relevant for our students. I wanted a textbook that students could relate to. When I couldn’t find one, I decided to write my own,” Chris Anama-Green said.

The book includes vocabulary words and “real-world” scenarios designed with rural students in mind. The textbook references several areas of Harlan County by name. The book also contains numerous full-color photographs taken during the authors’ travels in Spanish-speaking countries.

“When you read many ‘mainstream’ Spanish textbooks, you find mostly vocabulary and scenarios related to city life. It’s harder for students to see the importance of learning a second language when the examples provided just aren’t relevant to them,” Anama-Green said.

The textbook aligns with education standards in Kentucky and the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. It's a level one textbook, but a second level one is in the works.

“I am very fortunate to have these two members on my faculty at Harlan County High School. Their academic achievements and knowledge of state of the art technology are a huge asset to the school and district. These teachers exceed expectations to help their students be successful. They assist their co-workers daily. They are exemplary,” said Harlan County High School Principal Kathy Minor.