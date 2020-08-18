Haslam family donates $40 million to UT Business School

The donation will support enhanced faculty research, initiatives to increase diversity within the program, expansion of the undergraduate honors program and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday it has received a $40 million from donation the Haslam family for the Haslam College of Business.

The donation will support the hiring of preeminent faculty, enhanced faculty research, initiatives to increase diversity within the program, expansion of the undergraduate honors program and more graduate student fellowships.

“The University of Tennessee is a tremendous, world-class institution that continues to grow and advance to better serve its students and the community,” the Haslam family said in a statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our commitment to the university through the Haslam College of Business and hope this gift will enrich the lives of students for generations to come. By investing in these students, we are building the future leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists of our community, state and country."

In 2014, the UT Board of Trustees voted to name the college James A. Haslam II College of Business, which established the business school as UT's first named college.

“The Haslam College of Business is 100 years strong, and this transformative gift will continue to positively impact every aspect of its highly regarded business programs,” said UT Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This gift will accelerate the positive trajectory of the college, whose nationally and internationally ranked business continue to attract the best and the brightest to study, teach, and lead at UT. Students and faculty in the Haslam College of Business are shaping the future of business and changing the world for the better.”

Since 2014, the Haslam family has donated more than $100 million toward business initiatives within the college.