KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bill and Crissy Haslam are launching a pilot program that will pair college students with schoolchildren to boost summer learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former governor and first lady are creating the Tennessee Tutoring Corps through their foundation and in conjunction with Boys and Girls Clubs and other youth groups in the state.

College students will have to apply and pass a background test. They'll get a stipend to participate that will vary depending on where they work.

Proper social distancing and safety steps will be taken to ensure neither the tutors nor the students are exposed to the virus, according to the program website.

RELATED: Life with COVID-19: Former Gov. Haslam optimistic about state's progress but says many challenges lie ahead

RELATED: Pilot Co. donating $225K to area agencies to help amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Boys & Girls Club of TN Valley serving kids of essential employees

RELATED: Tennessee reading scores make slow climb

RELATED: Bill and Crissy Haslam talk about their 8 years in Nashville

The Tennessee Tutoring Corps' web page.

Tennessee Tutoring Corps

Students will be matched with younger children who have been outside the formal classroom setting since March because of a widespread shutdown to prevent spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Haslam told 10News last month he was deeply concerned that children will lose a lot of what they'd been learning up to March. The former Knoxville mayor said Tennessee students were looking at six months without traditional learning before school presumably starts again in August.

"I personally am afraid there is a lot less learning going on than we would like there to be and that the gap to make up next August is going to be a lot harder than we thought," he said.

Crissy Haslam has long been a supporter of reading for young minds.

“In creating this program, we hope to attract college students who care about their communities, about making a difference during this difficult time, and about helping younger students learn and grow,” she said in a prepared statement.

“Many of these college students thought they would be doing something else this summer and have suddenly found themselves available. Both the college students and younger students will be in extraordinary circumstances this year.”

Tutoring will run June to August. The program hopes to recruit at least 1,000 qualified college tutors.

Specifics on payment frequency for the tutors will be communicated by the site to which the tutor is assigned.

According to an announcement, 18 Boys & Girls Clubs organizations representing nearly 90 clubs across the state will join with locally-run, youth-serving nonprofits in several counties to help facilitate the program.

Qualified tutors must be current college students. Preference will be given to those who have a 3.0 grade point average or higher, have at least completed their freshman year, and are Tennessee residents.

If you're interested or know someone who might be interested in applying, go here.

The deadline to apply is 11:59am EST on Friday, May 29.