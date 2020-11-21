Hawkins County Schools moves to virtual learning ahead of Thanksgiving break

The district said the decision was due to an increase in staff and student testing for COVID-19 and the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Board of Education announced it is moving to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24.

The district said the decision was due to an increase in staff and student testing for COVID-19 and the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

Officials said they tried to avoid making this decision but want to keep the numbers as small as possible. They said they hope the holiday will provide staff and students time to rest and recover.

Hawkins County BOE said it will welcome everyone back on Monday, Nov. 30 unless otherwise notified.