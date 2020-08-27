HOLA Lakeway to launch academic center to help Hispanic families

The center will officially open on Sept. 8, the first day of school for Hamblen County Schools. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every week day.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Hispanic Outreach Leadership Association of the Lakeway Area, Hola Lakeway, in Morristown is a local non-profit that helps Hispanic and immigrant families in Hamblen, Grainger and Jefferson Counties.

The non-profit is working hard to help students stay on track and be successful this school year by creating a virtual learning space.

The space currently has three computers and access to a WiFi hotspot. It will also have volunteer academic support to help students.

"We wanted to have a place where not only they can come as a WiFi hotspot and use our Internet but also could get academic support, tutoring," said Jessica Bailiff-Noe, Hola Lakeway's Education Program Coordinator. "And for families who do not have their own computer to bring, we have some that have been donated that they can come and use that will be sanitized."

Hola Lakeway is accepting donations such as computers, cleaning supplies, financial donations to help families affected by COVID-19.

