"Home sweet home to me" | UT Freshman and his father play Rocky Top by student dorm

A University of Tennessee Police Department sergeant found a UT student and his dad playing Rocky Top by a dorm and posted it on Twitter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More students are moving into dorms at the University of Tennessee as the school year starts, and some were welcomed with a performance.

The University of Tennessee Police Department posted a video of Josh Kentof, a freshman, playing Rocky Top in front of Hess Hall on Friday with his father, Gill Kentof. Josh played the violin while his father strummed with an acoustic guitar. Sergeant Angela O'Neal filmed the two as they played on a bench.

Sunday was the first day that students could move into dorms at UT. They had to sign up for a move-in appointment, unlike in previous years. However, many also said the new rules didn't make it any harder to move in.

Welcome Week also starts Aug. 16 for students, when the university will host over 250 events meant to help students adjust to life back on campus. One of the events, the Big Orange Welcome, will teach first-year students about what it means to be a Volunteer.

Classes begin on Wednesday, August 19.