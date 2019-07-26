KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's tax-free holiday means most students can purchase their back-to-school items without paying the normal sales tax.

However, only items under $100 are included; meaning expensive calculators like the TI-84 Plus, which retails for about $150, aren't tax-free.

Knox County Schools senior Sofia Lamb said she has used them in multiple classes, like Algebra 1 and Bridge Math. Still, she decided against purchasing her own.

"They usually have a good like 15 for kids to use," she said. While her math classes do not have a calculator for every student, she said there are usually enough to go around.

Plus, she would and her parents would rather save the money if they can.

"Spending $140 on my calculator... I definitely wouldn't do that with my money," Lamb said. Instead, she uses different apps on her phone outside of the classroom.

Knox County Education Association president Tanya Coats said those apps can replace calculators in some instances.

"It's saving parents expenses that they wouldn't have to go out and purchase a $150 calculator," she said. "They've already had this personal device that they've already purchased."

Lamb said the applications are not as good as a physical calculator, but she prefers to save the money.

"They get the job done," she said. "Everybody has phones these days."

Some companies also offer options to rent calculators or purchase them used at a discount rate.