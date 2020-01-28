Illnesses spreading is nothing new, but it is something people are perpetually concerned with --particularly during flue season. Sickness starts to spread, and caring parents start talking.

Sometimes, enough illnesses will force school districts to decide to take a day or two off from school completely; but most of the time, the ball is in the parent's court. Thanks to verifiable doctors who use the internet, parents can make an informed decision.

Find your child's symptoms below, and read what the medical pros have to say about going to school - and don't just take our word for it. We cite our doctors at the bottom of the article.

We'll start with the big ones:

Fever. If you child isn't feeling well, take his or her temperature. If it reads 100.4 or higher, your child has a fever. They shouldn't go to school. Medicine might suppress symptoms, but your child's sickness can still be contagious. Keep your kid home until they can stay fever-free without medication for 24 hours.

Vomiting: Your child should not go to school if they're throwing up, but how long you keep them home can depend on how they feel. See a doctor if vomiting continues for more than 24 hours, especially if your child also has a fever, or if he or she is dehydrated. If they haven't vomited again for 24 hours, and they feel better, it could be safe to send them to class. But don't jump the gun and send them too early. If the vomiting is because of a virus, you don't want to be the parent that caused an outbreak at the school.

Cough/runny nose: This requires some discretion. If the cough or runny nose is mild, that might be the sign a weak upper respiratory virus (or cold). You can still send your child to school if you encourage him or her to wash hands and cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing. If the cough is heavy and constant, or if you notice wheezing or a difference in your child's breathing, it's best to give the kid a sick day.

Sore throat: Again, this one's a judgment call. If the soreness is coming from allergies or an upper respiratory virus, going to class can still be ok. If your child also has redness around the throat, a fever, headache, stomachache, or a rash - that can be a sign of strep throat. You should not only keep your child home, but also see a doctor.

Diarrhea: Constantly leaving class to go to the bathroom will make it tough for your child to absorb lessons and learn at school, but the problem could go deeper. You should also check with a doctor to make sure your child doesn't have a contagious virus. It's best to keep your child home until the symptom goes away for 24 hours.

Pain: Soreness or a small headache doesn't necessarily mean sickness, but if you're child is in a greater degree of pain, that's nothing to ignore. Your best bet is to call a doctor.

For other conditions such as pinkeye, chickenpox, rubella, whooping cough, mumps, and measles, ask a doctor how soon your child can return to school. Also check with your school - they might have attendance policies for specific conditions.

