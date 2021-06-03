"I'm just happy to do my part" | Principal of South Knoxville Elementary receives COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tanna Nicely, the principal of South Knoxville Elementary School, said that another teacher was right behind her in line to be vaccinated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County educator lined up that the Grainger County Health Department on Friday to receive her COVID-19 vaccine.

Educators were part of Phase 1b of Tennessee's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan which included teachers, administrators and other staff members of kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

"I have my card," said Dr. Tanna Nicely, the principal of South Knoxville Elementary School. "All the emotions are going on, it didn't hurt. It was great. I'm just happy to do my part to stop the spread. I just encourage everybody to get it, one of my teachers is right behind me in line. So it's really a release of stress."

She also said that almost 100% of her staff plans to get the vaccine when they have the chance.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it plans to move to Phase 1c of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Monday, which expands the number of people eligible to receive the vaccine.