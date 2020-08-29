"It was different" | KCS students reflect on week one

Nearly 60,000 Knox County students started on Monday. We asked over a dozen students how it went, and here is what they said.

"It was okay," Ani Gilpin, 2nd grade, said.

"My first week was fantastic," Robert McCowan, 2nd grade, said.

"It was good," Nandan Krishna, 2nd grade, said.



But students had their own ideas about whether the new normal was easy or hard for them. Some shared technical issues, others commented on how everything felt overall.

"Kinda in the middle maybe," Levi Gilpin, 5th grade, said.

"It was.....in the middle," Levi's sister Ani added.

"It was hard because today we had a test," Kindall Colston, 4th grade, said.

However overall, whether it was easy or hard, students said it was absolutely different.

"We had to learn slides and google docs," Paris Harris, 4th grade, said.

"We had to wear our masks," Isaiah Kelley, 4th grade, said.

"I was online...alllllllll day," Ani said.