"It was like night and day" | Dad talks trouble with QuEST program versus virtual learning

Brian Degraff said his 4th grader's virtual classroom is different than his son's QuEST lessons, a program he believes poses some challenges.

Brian Degraff is a dad of a 4th grader and a 6th grader. He said both of them are attending virtual learning programs.

However, his daughter is in a regular virtual learning class while his son is in a QuEST program. Over the last two days, he said their experiences have not been the same.

"Every day has been a different story," he said.

Degraff's daughter does the virtual learning option through her school.

"They've been working through the kinks but it's been okay," he said. "She's having a good time, her teacher even had them playing a game by the end of the day."

However, his son is in a program called QuEST. The Knox County Schools website describes it as including "both asynchronous (on your own time) and synchronous (live virtual instruction)." Additional information can be found on the KCS Connect Page, located here.

Degraff said that getting his son and family through this program has been a challenge.

"We just started trying to plug through the modules for him all the while my daughter is happy and having fun," he said.

He said as far as he can tell his son's program has less interaction with a QuEST instructor.

"It all changed when he finally got into his project-based live class and art class," he added.

His son is in the 6th grade and has an IEP, which for Degraff means he needs certain guidance.

"He's diagnosed bi-polar, he gets frustrated easily and this is not a situation that is conducive to a kid that gets frustrated," he said.

He said that after reaching out to school officials, he got some type of answer and is getting help on his problems with the QuEST program.

But he and other parents still had more questions about QuEST. Reporters at 10News submitted some questions to Knox county schools. The list covered everything from the difference between the two virtual programs, how families ended up in QuEST and how long it will take to know if it is working.

Officials have not sent answers to these questions as Wednesday night, but expect to this week. In the meantime, Degraff said while he feels for the people in the school system and the challenges they face, he and other parents are looking for more answers.

"This program is not 6th-grade learning material," he said.