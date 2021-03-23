Jefferson County votes against building new elementary school, but will revisit idea

The new elementary school -- if approved -- would cost nearly $20 million and be built on the current site of the county fairgrounds.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Commission on Monday voted against building a new elementary school, but said it will revisit the idea in April.

The new elementary school -- if approved -- would cost nearly $20 million and be built on the current site of the county fairgrounds.

For years the school system has been trying to figure out how to address aging schools in need of more than $60 million in major repairs. Some schools have issues such as leaky roofs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements, and other priorities such as security and lighting.

The school board hired an outside firm to look into options. The firm asked the board to consider whether rebuilding and combining some of the schools would be more effective for the district than continued renovations.