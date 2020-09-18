KCS announces Friday it will honor parking spaces sold for "Bearden Paint and Park" program

Organizers of the program started a petition after officials with Knox County Schools said the paintings on parking spaces would need to be removed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with Knox County Schools said Friday that parking spaces sold during Bearden High School's "Paint and Park" program would be honored for the 2020-2021 school year.

Originally, officials said that paintings at the parking spaces would need to be removed. Students started a petition to keep the paintings in response and received thousands of signatures, according to officials. As of Friday, spaces that were already sold during the program would be honored.

The program was meant to raise money for the Bearden High School band, according to students. Students also said that the program was more than just an opportunity to raise money — they said it was an experience.

Students said they made friends while painting the parking spots, and hoped to start a new tradition at Bearden High School.

"So thrilled to update everyone, our voices have been heard," one organizer said in a post on Facebook. "BHS has overturned their decision and the seniors get to keep their painted parking spots. Thank you for signing the petition and showing your support."