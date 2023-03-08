Knox Co. Schools still facing school bus driver shortage

Knox County Schools still needs 31 drivers, which is less than the 50 they needed around the start of the school year in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — Knox County Schools still needs 31 school bus drivers, according to Ryan Dillingham, the Director of Transportation.

He said around the start of the school year in 2022, the school system needed around 50 drivers. He also said students should get to school before the bell rings, but they might have to wait after school for the bus to take them home.

"Where the most impacts are going to be felt are going to be in the afternoon," Dillingham said. "Students won't get picked up at bell time at 2:45 or 3:30."

Students will have to wait after school, and Dillingham said staff will be extending their day to make sure kids are supervised. KCS also says they are trying to break barriers to make it easier for potential school bus drivers to get their Commercial Driver's License and school bus recommendation.

Their program, called Transportation U, will pay attendees for the six-week program.