KCS celebrates coupon book sales

Annual sales of the books raise money for schools in the KCS system.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Schools feted a Shannondale Elementary School student Friday morning for being the top coupon book seller in the annual fundraiser.

The top seller was Brody Brewer, a third-grader at the school.

The fall event raised more than $1 million. Individual schools get to spend a lot of the money raised by their students.

Administrators said they're proud of students for coming up with creative ways to sell the $10 books, even during a pandemic.