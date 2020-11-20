KCS celebrates coupon book sales

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Schools feted a Shannondale Elementary School student Friday morning for being the top coupon book seller in the annual fundraiser.
The top seller was Brody Brewer, a third-grader at the school.
The fall event raised more than $1 million. Individual schools get to spend a lot of the money raised by their students.
Administrators said they're proud of students for coming up with creative ways to sell the $10 books, even during a pandemic.
"I have to give credit to the students and the staff who came up with innovative ways to still sell coupon books, and we still, do you know, were able to go over the million dollar threshold," said Kim Severance, events resource development coordinator.