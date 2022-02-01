KCS elementary school shifting to virtual instruction starting Wednesday

The school system sought and received a waiver from the state to provide virtual instruction.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Northwest Knoxville elementary school will shift to virtual instruction starting Wednesday and continuing the rest of the week, according to Knox County Schools.

KCS sought and secured a waiver for Norwood Elementary School, as now required, to go virtual. It's the only school for which KCS has applied recently for a waiver, according to spokesman Carly Harrington.

Last week, Austin-East High School held virtual classes after the system got a state Education Department waiver due to absences.

At Norwood, less than 5 students had virus cases this week, with student attendance at about 91 percent, and less than 15 staff members had virus cases, with the work force at about 87 percent, KCS figures show.

The school at 1909 Merchant Drive has an enrollment of 480 students, according to system figures.