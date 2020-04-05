KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — New Knox County Schools parents can begin to enroll their kids for kindergarten on Monday.

It's called the "Kindergarten Roundup."

KCS parents should call their zoned school beginning Monday and schedule an appointment.

Returning students do not need to re-enroll.

Children should be five by August 15 to enter school for the upcoming school year.

