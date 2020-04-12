KCS implementing new COVID-19 quarantine rules in coming weeks

As attendance numbers shrink, those in quarantine are increasing -- pushing educators to their limit.



"With teacher absences and filling vacancies, there is a lot of concern about staff having to cover multiple classes," Thomas said.



Just three days into the final month of the year, Knox County Schools hope to change the trend that has sidelined hundreds from the classroom.

"The month of November has been pretty active in terms of schools that have gone red because of quarantine and positive cases," Thomas said.



Some relief might soon be on the way with new CDC guidelines for quarantines, though. The agency now says people should quarantine for 10 days -- instead of 14 -- after exposure if those people don't develop symptoms for 7 days or if they test negative.



Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, said she hopes this helps.