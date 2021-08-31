KCS leaders to discuss implementing COVID-19 safety measures after cases break records

Leaders of Knox County Schools called a special meeting for Wednesday to discuss implementing new COVID-19 safety measures after cases spiked across the district.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents, families and education leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon for a special meeting to discuss Knox County Schools' COVID-19 safety plans.

The school system reported that nearly 1 in 5 students did not show up for school as COVID-19 cases reached new highs of more than 900 active cases on Monday. The agenda includes mask requirements, COVID-19 leave for staff and a discussion about contact tracing.

Since the board's last meeting in early August, some parents have vented frustrations and said the board shrugged its responsibility to keep schools safe. Yet, some board leaders and opponents of COVID-19 restrictions emphasized individual choices on vaccines and masks, saying they were decisions meant to be made by families instead of education and health leaders.

Masks up for a vote

They will vote on several COVID-19 policies during the meeting. First, they will vote on a new policy that would let students who are in isolation or under quarantine orders for COVID-19 be counted as present if they participate in remote instruction. Teachers will be able to verify a student's attendance by calling them, or if the student participates in synchronous virtual instruction.

They are also proposing a policy that would allow full-time employees who test positive for COVID-19 and are under an isolation order to use special "COVID-19 Isolation Leave" time to stay home. The employees will need a written note from a physician, and can only stay home for 10 workdays during a two-week period.

Betsy Henderson proposed creating a school-based COVID-19 dashboard that would track COVID-19 cases in each school. The proposal would also require administrators to notify parents of possible exposures in students' grades and provide them with recommended actions.

There are also two kinds of universal masking proposals up for a vote. The first, proposed by Daniel Watson, would require all students, teachers administrators, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors. It includes a mask requirement on buses. The requirement will end when the Knox County transmission rate reaches moderate levels or below for a two-week period.

The other universal masking proposal from Virginia Babb only requires students, staff and visitors in Pre-K through 5th grade to wear masks while inside and on school buses. After they are approved the get the COVID-19 vaccine, they will not be required to wear masks.

A month of rising COVID-19 cases

Parents and families across the district have also expressed their anger with the board's decision to implement fewer measures than last year, during the height of the pandemic.

They formed a group, KCS Parent Advocates for School Safety, to advocate for more safety measures. It is volunteer-based and non-partisan and exists to hold leaders accountable for having a COVID-19 safety plan that is compliant with federal expectations and follows recommendations from the CDC, according to officials.

They said that KCS received federal relief funds with stipulations that they would implement safety measures. Yet the board did not implement mask requirements, social distancing protocols or contact tracing.

On Friday, Superintendent Bob Thomas wrote to parents that the district was "partnering with KCHD as they conduct contact tracing to provide available, relevant information — including seating charts, schedules and class rosters." He also said they were working with the Knox County Health Department on contact tracing.

Yet, the health department said it never received seating charts or class rosters to help with contact tracing. On Tuesday, education leaders said they would share anything the health department requested, but only as long as it was readily available.