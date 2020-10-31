KCS receives 2,657 requests to switch from virtual to in-person learning so far

Officials with Knox County Schools said that they received more than 3,000 requests to change how students learn next semester.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials at Knox County Schools said they received a total of 3,162 requests from families to change how students learn next semester.

They said that they received more than 2,600 requests to switch from virtual learning to an in-person learning environment. More than 500 families submitted requests to change from in-person learning to virtual learning over the spring semester.

Families that don't want to switch their current learning model do not have to do anything. However, anyone who wants to switch learning models will be able to change how they learn next semester using an online form, according to KCS.

The school system has provided an FAQ sheet at this link for parents for those wondering how to change their student's learning model, course offerings and more.