KCS plans to release more information about spring virtual learning next month

Around Fall Break this year, KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said parents can expect more information about virtual learning for Spring 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Parents can expect to be given more information about spring virtual learning around Fall Break of this year, KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said.

"I'm hopeful what we're going to do around Fall Break is put out, get a notification to parents. Say hey, if you wish to enroll your child in a virtual learning program we'll give you a couple weeks to make that decision," Thomas said.

In an interview with 10News on Monday, Thomas acknowledged parents were likely not given enough time before this fall semester began to comfortably make decisions about virtual learning.

"It would have been nice to maybe have modules set up to see what that looks like," he said.

Fall Break is October 12-16, which is around the time KCS said the information plans to be released.