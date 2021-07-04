Knox County Schools postpones enrollment window for virtual learning

This decision comes based on the State Board of Education's called meeting on Monday, April 12, for a rule that would affect school districts' virtual instruction.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced it is postponing the enrollment window for virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year.

This decision comes based on the State Board of Education's called meeting on Monday, April 12, to consider a rule that would affect the ability of school districts to offer daily virtual instruction in the upcoming school year.

If approved, this rule would require virtual students in Tennessee to un-enroll from their base school and enroll in a virtual school approved by the state, according to a release from the district.

KCS said its plan would be to apply for three Knox County virtual schools for elementary, middle, and high school students, with each having a capacity of 1,500 students as required by law.

The district said this postponement will give it more time to obtain guidance about the State Board’s decision and to determine its plan for virtual learning.