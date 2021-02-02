KCS seeking clothing donations for students in need

The PTA will collect items from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, in sizes from Child 4 through Adult 3XL.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is seeking donations of clothing to help students in need, and the Parent-Teacher Association will collect them for four days in mid-October.

Officials said that they are specifically looking for donations of boys' shirts and pants in sizes 8, 14, 16, and 18. They are also looking for donations of girls' plans in sizes 8 through 18.

Starting Oct. 18, the PTA will also collect clothing in sizes Child 4 through Adult 3XL. Their collection drive will end on Oct. 22, and anyone who wants to donate can drop off clothing at the KCS Clothing Center at 1000 North Central Street.

The Clothing Center provides school-appropriate clothing for Knox County students who have a financial need and are eligible through their school. They serve more than 2,000 students and distribute more than 60,000 articles of clothing per year.

To participate in the program, families must first get a clothing card from the school they attend. It must be completed and verified by a school administrator then signed by the principal. Families should contact their schools directly to start the process.

Then, they would need to call the Clothing Center on a Thursday to schedule an appointment to stop by the center. Then, families just need to bring their clothing cards and a form of identification to their appointments.

Students can be seen two times during the school year, or once per semester. Families must get a new clothing card from the school each time.