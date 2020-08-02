KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday's rain brought flooded roads, flooded schools and cancellations.

"The conditions were worsening and doing so quickly so we wanted to get a fairly quick turn around," Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said.

However cancelling classes at Knox County Schools brought a bit of controversy. While many districts closed on Wednesday, KCS stayed open into the start of Thursday. It later announced at 10 a.m. that it would close 30 minutes later, which drew widespread criticism from parents.

Now Superintendent Bob Thomas is answering questions about that decision.

"We, having look at this again, might have said, 'Hey, we will begin releasing at this time, however, in the event you are not able to be there, we're gonna remain at school until your child is picked up,'" Thomas said.

Thomas said that should have been communicated better, however some parents raised the issue of what would have been done for students who ride the bus.

We asked the superintendent about one parent in particular who said her son was dropped off and she didn't find out school was canceled until well after the notice was sent out. She was at work.

"I just found out about the situation," Thomas said. "We probably need to do a better job to make sure we have that kind of information on every child to keep a situation like what happened yesterday from happening."

So how does the district decided whether to cancel school? Thomas said it uses its security team, info from 911 and the National Weather Service.

"We want to go back and look at the events and how can we make sure we have protocols in place that that doesn't happen because we never want to leave a child in a situation," he added.

All in all, Thomas said the county is learning from what happened yesterday in hopes that those hiccups won't happen again.

"I apologize to parents for the inconvenience because I know it was a inconvenience," he said.

