KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas posts video message ahead of first day of school

Knox County Schools will start their first day of classes on Monday, August 24.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Just one day before students are set to return, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas posted a video to students, parents and teachers to offer some words of encouragement.

He said even though certain aspects of the fall semester will look different, "the important things have not changed."

He thanked teachers for their hard work in making the school year possible.

"You've been creative, flexible and persistent, and I could not be more proud of your commitment to our mission," Thomas said in the video.

He asked families to be patient with the district along the way with the difficulties that come with reopening school during a pandemic.

"We're determined to get better every day and we are determined to provide our students and staff with a healthy and safe school environment," Thomas said.

He ended by reminding students, whether they are attending in-person classes or using the virtual learning option, that they do not have to go through the challenges presented by COVID-19 alone and to reach out for help from their teachers and counselors.