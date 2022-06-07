New KCS superintendent to prioritize student success, career empowerment in district

Dr. Jon Rysewyk said he is committed to putting students at the center and released a plan to create regional teams to better serve the district.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools' new superintendent, Dr. Jon Rysewyk, announced his priorities and plans for the district on Tuesday after officially stepping into the position on June 4.

In a release from the district, Rysewyk said he is committed to putting students at the center of every decision and has identified four key priorities to accomplish that goal:

Excellence in foundational skills, particularly early literacy and middle-school math

Providing great educators in every school

Career empowerment and preparation

Success for every student.

“Knox County is blessed with incredible educators and talented students," Rysewyk said in the release. “By setting a clear vision of our goals and strategies, I believe our community can work together to achieve great things.”

He also announced a plan to realign the district’s Central Office and foster stronger connections with the communities served by the district.

This will include the creation of five regional teams that are each comprised of a regional director and regional supervisor, according to the release. One of those leaders will have elementary experience and the other will have secondary experience.

Each team will also include leaders with expertise in various content areas, according to KCS. The five regions will be based on feeder patterns and geographic proximity.

As part of the realignment, the district said it will create five assistant superintendents:

The Assistant Superintendent of Academics will include oversight of Learning and Literacy, Academic Supports, College and Career Readiness and Regions 1 through 4

The Assistant Superintendent of Business and Talent will oversee HR and the Chief Financial Officer

The Assistant Superintendent of Student Success will oversee functions including English Language Learning, Health Services, School Culture, Special Education and Region 5

The Assistant Superintendent of Operations will oversee functions including Security, Transportation, and Maintenance

The Assistant Superintendent of Strategy will oversee Communications; Research, Evaluation and Assessment (REA); and ESSER programming

“As one of the largest districts in Tennessee, a one-size-fits-all approach will not provide the level of responsiveness that our school communities deserve,” Rysewyk said in the release. “I believe that regional teams will help us foster community engagement and ownership in the educational process, and will shift the educational focus away from the Central Office back to individual schools, where the most important work happens.”

KCS said it will provide additional details in the coming days.