KCS task force to present reopening plans to Board of Education

The meeting will take place Wednesday at 5 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Schools Community Task Force will present its reopening plans for the fall.

Back in June, a group of nine people on the task force looked at more than 30,000 survey responses from students, staff and parents to help shape what the school year could look like.

Each task force member was selected by the Board of Education and the group was created to give feedback on data officials collected about the new school year.

"We have one chance to do this right. We need to ask the hard questions. We need to share whatever knowledge we have becuase we've gotta get it right in the fall," said Dr. Jerry Askew, chair of the KCS reopening task force.

Currently, we don't know what the group will recommend.

Askew will present their insights today at 5 p.m. during the Board of Educations work session.

The meeting will be held in the boardroom on the first floor of the Andrew Johnson Building.