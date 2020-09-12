KCS to host virtual community meeting to discuss educational disparities Thursday

The meeting will take place Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and focus on academic disparities among student subgroups, COVID-19 impacts and virtual learning.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County School District will host a virtual community meeting to discuss educational disparities in the midst of the pandemic.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and focus on academic disparities among student subgroups, impacts related to COVID-19 and the virtual learning program.

The Disparities in Educational Outcomes Taskforce is comprised of business, community and faith-based leaders.

Their goal is to recommend strategies to address disparities in academic achievement and discipline outcomes in the Knox County Schools that might be correlated with income, race, language and/or disability.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, the district received about 40 questions from members of the community.

Superintendent Bob Thomas is scheduled to speak, along with several other members of the taskforce.