KCS warns parents that classes could move online during school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools officials sent an email to parents Friday saying that it's possible children's classes, grade-levels or schools could move online during the school year.

"While we are working hard to ensure the school day goes smoothly, we know there will be bumps along the way," they said in the email. "Please know that we are doing everything we can to help minimize disruptions, but it is possible that at some point during the year, your child’s in-person class, grade level, or school could move to online learning for a period of time."

They said that moving students to online learning could give officials the flexibility to take specific approaches to different challenges at different schools. It could also limit the spread of COVID-19, so it affects the fewest number of students possible.

Officials asked parents to have a plan in place in case their children need to start learning remotely. They also said they are committed to giving families enough notice to make arrangements, but also said there could be times when that might not be possible.

"I am asking for your patience and understanding if this occurs," Superintendant Bob Thomas said in the email.