The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two different threats made on social media Thursday involving Hardin Valley Academy and Powell High School.

Kimberly Glenn with the sheriff's office said authorities are taking these threats seriously and investigating through the night.

It's unclear what the threats were and KCSO said they can't be sure if they are credible at the moment.

The Knox County Juvenile Crimes Unit is involved in the investigation and is working with officers with Knox County Schools.