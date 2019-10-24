KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation into a video of a fight at Hardin Valley Academy is underway, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Sheriff Tom Spangler, school resource officers and its juvenile crimes unit are aware of the video circulating online and it's investigating, however, it is still in its preliminary stages.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington also told 10News the district was aware and the administration was investigating as well.

The video appears to have been posted to the social media platform, SnapChat. It shows a boy being approached by another boy in a school bathroom and then the student starts punching him and continues to do so while he's on the ground. Other students can be seen in the video, some also taking their own videos.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information and will update this article as more information becomes available.