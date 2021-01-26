'Keep sick kids at home' | Grainger Co. Schools experience uptick in quarantined students

The spike happened after one-third of the student body came back to class after Christmas break.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Currently, at least 25 faculty members and 170 students are in quarantine.

That's more than five percent of the entire student body in Grainger County.

This recent spike is so alarming, Director of Grainger County Schools Dr. James Atkins took to school media to spread this message.

"Last Friday, we had two students at school and it resulted in 54 students being quarantined," Atkins said. "So, I lost 2% of our students due to quarantine last Friday at one time."

The spike happened after one-third of the student body came back to class after Christmas break.

"Right now, I have one elementary school that has only one person in quarantine," Atkins said. "But other than that, the numbers are distributed rather equally across the other schools."

In that short time, school leaders have noticed a new pattern for some families.

Atkins said they've had multiple cases of parents sending kids to school, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said it's frustrating and dangerous for faculty, staff and other students.

If your student or if anyone in your household has tested positive, Atkins said to keep them at home and tell the school district.