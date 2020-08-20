Keeping Kids Connected: 5 tips to create a virtual classroom at home

Two Knoxville parents created the perfect place for their kids to engage in at-home learning and mom Nicki Collett shares tips on their must-haves.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you chose the virtual learning option for your kids this school year, chances are your week is busy not buying those first day outfits, but trying to assemble an at-home classroom.

Tip #1: Create a learning space

First, it's important to create a learning space. If possible, create a separate space for kids that is away from their bedroom. A playroom or an at-home office space is helpful, especially if you are trying to create spaces for several kids.

Tip #2: Be creative with desks

Once you have a designated learning space, you can get creative with assembling a desk. Collett said she used cube shelves from Ikea for the base of the desk and a blank door from a home improvement store for the top. You can also cover the desk with vinyl to create a dry erase surface. Collett said it cost her less than $100 per desk and less than a day to assemble.

Tip #3: Get a good pair of headphones

Since kids are going to be at the computer for an extended period of time, a compatible pair of headphones is key so that they're comfortable and the volume doesn't go up too loud, Collett said.

Tip #4: Have a WiFi Booster

A WiFi booster can extend your WiFi network coverage at home by amplifying its existing signal. This is helpful to reach larger areas across the house such as if you have multiple floors or even your backyard.

Tip #5: Make it fun