Keeping Kids Connected: Anderson Co. Schools 1 month check-in

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been one month since Anderson County Schools opened for the school year.

Signs on the floor, face masks, and temperature checks are a part of the daily routine for Anderson County schools.

"It's something new everyday. We change and adapt to something," said Norwood Elementary Principal Karri Hobby.

Before reopening its door for the school year, Anderson County laid out a very detailed plan and so far, they've mostly stuck to it.

Anderson County Spokesperson Ryan Sutton said the district has had confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, none of their schools have had to shut down because of COVID-19 cases.

"Students and staff have been so resilient. In the beginning, we were worried if younger students would keep their masks on while they're in class, and they've done a great job," Sutton said.

After making a few adjustments, Sutton said about 20 percent of their student body is learning online.