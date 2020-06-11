Keeping Kids Connected: Deadline for KCS Spring Choice is today

If families are happy with their current learning model, they do not need to do anything.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Knox County parents, it's the last day that you can choose your student's enrollment plan for the spring semester.

Thousands of families are switching their learning models this spring.

So far, Knox County schools has received more than 4,400 requests.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4 about 3, 700 students want to switch to in-person learning and about 700 students now want to learn from home.

Parents and students, you have just a few hours left to make this decision.

The deadline is Friday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

If families are happy with their current learning model, they do not need to do anything.

However, families that want to switch their learning model can make the change online or complete a printed form that's available at each school.

The printed forms must be emailed or delivered to the school office by the deadline.

This past fall, about one-third of the student body chose to learn virtually.

Considering a change in your student’s learning model for the Spring semester? The deadline to switch from virtual to in-person instruction, or from in-person to virtual instruction, is 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6! Forms and an FAQ are available at https://t.co/HzywOX3MFU. pic.twitter.com/DXU0e9RN9J — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) November 5, 2020