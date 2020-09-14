Keeping Kids Connected: East TN School Districts looking to hire substitute teachers

ESS provides a substitute pool for more than 750 school districts including Anderson, Greene, Kingsport, Blount and Monroe.

TENNESSEE, USA — This year, there is a greater need for substitute teachers in schools all across East Tennessee.

ESS provides a substitute pool for more than 750 school districts including Anderson, Greene, Kingsport, Blount and Monroe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made this role even more important for schools, said ESS Area Manager Denise Houdeschell.

"You might have a cluster of teachers who might have to quarantine and that could be a group of five teachers out of school so it's not really a shortage, there's just a greater need," Houdeschell said.

ESS provides training led by teachers for potential substitutes. Each person, will learn the protocols of the district and what to expect when entering a classroom.

The training covers areas from how to follow lesson plans to classroom management.

Houdeschell said becoming a substitute is a way to get involved in your community and to help keep kids informed and connected.

Applicants must have at least a high school diploma and must pass a background check. Districts may also require a drug test.