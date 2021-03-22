KCS starts enrollment for summer learning program

Students in kindergarten through 4th grade will be offered a six week camp, while 5th through 7th grades will be offered a four week camp.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County parents, you have the opportunity to enroll your children in free summer learning camp starting Monday, March 22.

With schools being opened inconsistently over the last year and constant change from virtual to in-person classes, many students may feel a little behind in their academics.

Tennessee lawmakers hope they've found a solution to help.

This summer, every school district across the State will offer voluntary learning camps.

The summer program is for elementary and middle school students.

The focus will be on language arts and math but there will also be an hour of physical activity.

Meals and transportation will be provided. There will not be any virtual options, only in-person learning.

Students who tested below grade level qualify for the summer learning camp, though many districts have expanded availability to all students.

Every district will conduct the program differently and all are required to prioritize students based on academic need.

In Knox County, 76 percent of students in grades kindergarten through 7th grade qualify for the learning camp.

The district also plans to spend money to offer a camp for 8th graders and high school students since the State did not.