Keeping Kids Connected: KCS begins spring semester enrollment

Knox Co. families who want to switch their learning model from virtual to in-person instruction, or from in-person to virtual, must do so between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Knox County families can choose their students enrollment plan, whether in-person or virtual, for the spring semester.

Currently, about one-third of students are learning virtually.

We asked a few parents what they are considering, as they make plans on what to do.

Some said a spike in COVID-19 cases means they will stay virtual, while others said virtual has been difficult so that are opting for in-person.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said he would send his child in-person.

Thomas said he believes all safety measures are in place and emphasized students who are struggling academically should consider in-person.

"Just looking at the students at the four-and-a-half week mark, the number of F's for students in the virtual program was about twice what it was for the students in in-person classes," Thomas said. "My concern is from academic disparities for those that are academically challenged, that gap is going to widen."

Many parents have also said they are sending their kids back to school because they have to work and can't risk losing income.

If families are happy with their current learning model, they do not need to do anything.