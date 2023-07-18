Important back-to-school dates for some East Tennessee counties

The start of school is right around the corner!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The start of the new school year is approaching quickly. Here are some important dates for a few East Tennessee school systems.

Knox County

Each school has a specific schedule for certain events. To find your child's school page, head to the KCS website and click "Our Schools" towards the top right. From there, select your child's school then click on "Calendar" towards the middle left.

Here are some district-wide dates:

Aug. 4: Orientation for 6th and 9th graders

Aug. 8: First day of school (1/2 for students)

Aug. 16: Early release day for students

Aug. 29: In-service Day, no school for students

Blount County

Blount County Schools is implementing a staggered start schedule for 1st through 12th grade.

Aug. 1: Students with last names starting with A through K begin school

Aug. 2: Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school

Aug. 3: All students begin school

Maryville City Schools will also begin the school year with a staggered start following the same format as Blount County Schools.

Sevier County

Here are some district-wide dates for Sevier County Schools:

Aug. 9: First day of school

Sept. 1: Vacation day

Anderson County

Here are some district-wide dates for Anderson County Schools:

July 26: Student registration

July 31 to Aug. 2: Students will be starting on a staggered schedule based on grade level. For more information on that schedule, click here.

Aug. 3: Regular schedule begins

The first day of classes for Oak Ridge Schools is Monday, July 24. For information on back-to-school orientations and events, click here.

Loudon County

Loudon County Schools are also implementing a staggered start schedule.

Aug. 2: Students with last names starting with A through K begin school

Aug. 3: Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school

Aug. 4: All students begin school

McMinn County Schools

Here are some district-wide dates for McMinn County Schools: