Important back-to-school dates for some East Tennessee counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The start of the new school year is approaching quickly. Here are some important dates for a few East Tennessee school systems.
Knox County
Each school has a specific schedule for certain events. To find your child's school page, head to the KCS website and click "Our Schools" towards the top right. From there, select your child's school then click on "Calendar" towards the middle left.
Here are some district-wide dates:
- Aug. 4: Orientation for 6th and 9th graders
- Aug. 8: First day of school (1/2 for students)
- Aug. 16: Early release day for students
- Aug. 29: In-service Day, no school for students
Blount County
Blount County Schools is implementing a staggered start schedule for 1st through 12th grade.
- Aug. 1: Students with last names starting with A through K begin school
- Aug. 2: Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school
- Aug. 3: All students begin school
Maryville City Schools will also begin the school year with a staggered start following the same format as Blount County Schools.
Sevier County
Here are some district-wide dates for Sevier County Schools:
- Aug. 9: First day of school
- Sept. 1: Vacation day
Anderson County
Here are some district-wide dates for Anderson County Schools:
- July 26: Student registration
- July 31 to Aug. 2: Students will be starting on a staggered schedule based on grade level. For more information on that schedule, click here.
- Aug. 3: Regular schedule begins
The first day of classes for Oak Ridge Schools is Monday, July 24. For information on back-to-school orientations and events, click here.
Loudon County
Loudon County Schools are also implementing a staggered start schedule.
- Aug. 2: Students with last names starting with A through K begin school
- Aug. 3: Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school
- Aug. 4: All students begin school
McMinn County Schools
Here are some district-wide dates for McMinn County Schools:
- Aug. 2: First day of school (dismissal at 10:30 a.m.)
- Aug. 3: First full day of school
- Aug. 4: No school for students