KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's Read Across America Week and students at Hopewell Elementary welcomed a special guest reader Friday morning.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs read "Oh the Places You Will Go" to dozens of students in honor of Dr. Seuss' 115th birthday.

With the support of Superintendent Bob Thomas, Mayor Jacobs also announced the launch of a new county-wide initiative called 'Read City USA.'

“It's going to improve our school district. It's going to help economic development. We want people moving to Knox county, establishing their businesses in Knox County. And reading is the key. Its the key to success for all our students,” Thomas said.

Specific programs will launch throughout the year for students. But in order to participate, they'll need a library card.

Knox County residents can get a free county issued library card that provides access to more than one million free books to check-out.

Also, Mayor Jacobs is hosting a birthday party for Dr. Seuss Friday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bearden Branch Library on Golf Club Road.