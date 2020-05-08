Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs to host 'School Mania II'

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) is hosting the second annual 'School Mania' to get kids ready to go back to school.

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park via a drive-thru format.

Thanks to the generous support of nearly 60 donors and financial sponsors, the Mayor’s Office said it will distribute 3,000 school supply bags.

Each family will also receive a fun informational bag of goodies. All items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cars will enter Chilhowee Park via 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow a one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Ave. A walk-up option will be available at the KAT bus stop located at the corner of Beaman St. and Magnolia Ave., directly across from Perk City.

The event gates will open at 2 p.m. to allow cars to assemble, but no school supply bags will be distributed until 3 p.m.