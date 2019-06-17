The Knox County Public Library will be expanding its collection, all thanks to a $100,000 grant from the state of Tennessee.

The library primarily used the money to expand its audio and e-book collection.

Library leaders said those services are extremely popular and there are usually long wait lists for certain books.

"E-media is our fastest growing part of our circulation. Downloadable e-books are up 43%, and downloadable audio book are up 17% over this time last year, and so we are thrilled with that," library director Myretta Black said.

Library leaders said the new inventory should cut down those wait lists. The rest of the grant money will go toward DVDs and large print books.