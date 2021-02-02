Knox Co. school bus drivers demand more support to enforce mask mandate, threaten to stop services

School bus contractors held an emergency meeting on Saturday about a federal judge's orders for Knox County Schools to institute a mask mandate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School bus drivers held an emergency meeting on Saturday, where they discussed how to handle a federal judge's order requiring students to wear masks on school buses and inside of buildings.

During the meeting, school bus drivers initially voted to stop services effective Monday morning. However, officials said that attendees of the meeting felt children would not be informed about the sudden stop to services. As a result, they may be left stranded trying to go about their regular schedules.

They said that the sudden stop would pose a risk to children. So, the attendees of the emergency meeting voted again to temporarily reinstate services until they receive more information about the mask mandate and how it would be enforced.

The meeting was held at Piney Grove Baptist Church. More than 60 private contractors operate over 350 buses for Knox County Schools, serving thousands of students across the area.

"Bus drivers are already taxed with transporting thousands of children daily and drivers foresee a very difficult, if not impossible, task of 'enforcing' this court order," officials said.

A federal judge in Greeneville ruled Friday that the Knox County Board of Education must impose a mask mandate for schoolchildren. Superintendent Bob Thomas also confirmed it on Friday, saying that starting Sept. 27 all students, employees and visitors will be required to wear a face mask while indoors or riding a school bus.

The judge said that Knox County Schools would be required to enforce the mask mandate that was in place during the 2020-2021 school year, in order to protect at-risk students from COVID-19.