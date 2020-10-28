Knox Co. Schools delayed, Anderson Co. schools closed Thursday due to flooding concerns

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced Wednesday evening it will be delaying schools Thursday morning due to flooding concerns and heavy rainfall. Anderson County Schools also said that they would be closed Thursday due to worsening road conditions.
The Central Office of Anderson County Schools would be closed too, officials said. There will not be any Zoom or virtual classes while schools are closed, officials said.
KCS said schools will start two hours later for both in-person and virtual students on Thursday, Oct. 29. Buses in Knox County will also operate two hours late. School administrators, security, maintenance, custodial staff, and the central office will report on time.