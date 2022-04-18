Knox Co. Schools agrees to pay plaintiffs $145,000 for attorney's fees after mediation over COVID-19 masking requirement

The meeting comes after a federal judge ordered state leaders, parents and the Knox County School board to meet and resolve the mask requirement dispute.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After months of tense school board meetings over COVID-19 safety requirements, a lawsuit over masking requirements in Knox County schools is coming to a close.

After meeting for a mediation that lasted more than six hours on Monday, the board agreed to pay the plaintiffs $145,000 for attorney's fees. Mediation fees will also be paid equally between parties in the lawsuit. Appeals and lawsuits will be dismissed, and no party will admit any wrongdoing.

Attorneys representing Governor Bill Lee also attended the meeting, as ordered by Senior U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer. In early March, he ordered mediation between all three parties.

The order came after months of dizzying conflict between Knox County Schools leaders and parents concerned about the safety of their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those parents ended up suing the school district to require masks in schools in September 2021.

Specifically, the lawsuit required the board to return to a 2020 COVID-19 safety plan that said they would follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it came to masking requirements. Before the lawsuit, the board voted in September 2021 not to require masks in schools.

Later that month, Judge Greer issued a written ruling requiring the school board to follow CDC guidance and implement a mask requirement. That ruling led to months of conflict between parents and the district's leaders.

Groups on social media formed that both supported and objected to the ruling. Days of protest also erupted following the ruling.

In school board meetings after the lawsuit, COVID-19 mask requirements became a common talking point for leaders. Ethics complaints were also filed against some members after appearing at a Knox County Commission meeting to ask for permission to find outside legal counsel to help handle the lawsuit. The board later dismissed those complaints.

The decision to hire outside legal counsel was criticized after board member Betsy Henderson wrote a letter asking to hire more lawyers on the case. She previously said she was dissatisfied with the performance of the county's own law department.