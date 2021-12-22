Knox Co. Schools leaders to discuss legislative priorities during Jan. 3 meeting

During the meeting, education leaders will identify what goals they want to urge the Tennessee General Assembly to pursue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Education leaders in Knox County will gather on Jan. 3 for their first work session of the new year. During this meeting, the Board of Education is expected to identify their legislative priorities.

These are goals that the board will urge the Tennessee General Assembly to pursue during the 2022 legislative year. Board member Jennifer Owen and other KCS administrators prepared a list of the legislative goals that included specific ways to determine how schools are funded.

In the document, she urged the General Assembly to fully fund some positions in schools that work with students to help them improve their academic performance. She also urged the legislature to provide some funding for school nurses, counselors, social workers and mental health professionals.

The proposal also urges the legislature to allow education agencies to use Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds to pay people in roles that support social services. It also asks for more funding to improve technology infrastructure.

The document also urges lawmakers to provide funding for teacher salaries in each school, instead of using district-level ratios. They said funding should equal the number of teachers in each that is needed to provide good student-teacher ratios.

Finally, the proposal also urges lawmakers to use average daily membership rates from the 2020-2021 school year, so schools aren't harmed if they see reductions in the number of students attending due to COVID-19.

The proposal also says that the board opposes legislation providing vouchers that divert public funds to private schools.

"Private entities are not required to serve all students or to meet Tennessee’s public school standards or accountability measures," the proposal says. "Vouchers diminish equal opportunity for students and public oversight of education."

The document also urges lawmakers to create guidelines and criteria for teacher evaluations that use input from local educators. They also said the guidelines should include measures that represent course content and performance, urging them to all nursing benchmark assessments as a component in evaluations.

Local education leaders also proposed urging lawmakers to fund Praxis tests for teacher candidates, especially for applicants with endorsements in high-need areas. They also want lawmakers to make the licensure process more flexible, especially for teachers from out-of-state.

The proposal would also ask lawmakers to get rid and streamline data collection requirements in the classroom, giving teachers more time to teach.

Finally, the proposal would urge lawmakers to allow the district to make retention decisions for third-grade students based on district data, giving more flexibility for district leaders to decide if students can continue past the third grade.