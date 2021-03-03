KCS Superintendent recommends $1,000 one-time pay for certified educators, $500 for classified employees

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas recommended a mid-year "salary incentive" for all employees, giving $1,000 for all certified employees.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools held a work session on Wednesday afternoon, discussing policy ideas to improve the school system.

During the meeting, Superintendent Bob Thomas recommended giving certified employees a $1,000 one-time pay increase, going beyond what the legislature passed in January. He also recommended a one-time $500 pay increase for classified employees.

He said it would impact the general-purpose budget by $4.8 million. He said that sales tax projections show a $23 million surplus by the end of the year.

The legislature allocated money for educator pay raises in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the legislature's allocation of around $2.5 million would result in around $443 for all certified workers.

Knoxville lawmakers also requested that the legislature's allocation only be distributed to employees who are licensed to teach and who spend at least half their time in the classroom, gym or online instruction. If the allocation was only given to these employees, it would result in $542 for each person.

He recommended the pay increase during his report at the start of the meeting. He said that it would adhere to state guidance by making sure the allocation goes to employees, it would follow guidance from local lawmakers and it would acknowledge the work of employees through the pandemic.

"This school year has brought about unprecedented challenges and I'm incredibly grateful for all of our employees who worked so diligently to provide in-person and virtual instruction," Thomas said.

He said that employees launched a brand-new virtual learning program and worked to make sure schools were safe for staff and students. He said the school system made several new kinds of requests of their employees, such as preparing emergency lesson plans and switching between in-person and virtual learning on short notice.

"This is a partial list of what we asked of our teachers this year," he said. "Surprisingly, our teachers are still with us. I know they've worked extremely hard this year."