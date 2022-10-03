Thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses available Saturday at KCS job recruitment fair

KCS said it will be looking to hire teachers, food service workers, custodial workers and transportation workers among many others.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials at Knox County Schools will spend the weekend searching for new members of their teams. They will be collecting résumés and talking with candidates face-to-face on Saturday, looking to hire new people during a recruitment fair.

It will begin at 8 a.m. with an optional panel discussion at 8:30 a.m. Candidates will be able to start visiting tables for different positions from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Representatives from each school in the district will be ready to meet candidates and talk about roles they're interested in, as well as what candidates can expect from the school. There are many positions up for grabs, including a slate of hard-to-staff positions.

They said they will offer a $7,000 incentive for new special education teachers and a $5,000 bonus for new speech-language therapists, school psychologists, hearing specialists, vision specialists and audiologists. There will also be signing bonuses available for new teachers specializing in some subjects of math and science.

Other positions that will be available during the recruitment fair are listed below.

Tutors – KCS is hiring paid tutors for grades K-5 reading and grades 6-8 math, up to Algebra 1. Full-time ($125/day, plus benefits) and part-time ($16 per hour) tutor positions are available. Tutors will be KCS employees who work in school buildings with small groups of students (4 or fewer). Positions are available in Spring 2022 and in the 2022-23 school year.

They will also be looking to hire new teachers, food service workers and custodial workers. Schools will be authorized to make offers to candidates on the day of the fair, contingent on some conditions that can be determined on the day of the recruiting fair.