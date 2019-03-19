KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is weighing a plan to build three new schools.

The capital improvement plan includes a new school in northwest Knox County, a new building in Halls for Adrian Burnett Elementary and closer to downtown, a new building for Lonsdale Elementary.

The possibility of a new school is particularly important to Lonsdale parents because of recent problems with carbon monoxide leaks.

They're excited now for their kids and for kids across the county.

"I couldn't send my kids back to school," Lonsdale parent Angel Bowan said.

Bowan's kids are having a longer Spring Break than most.

"I want my kids to be in a great learning environment, but a learning environment that is safe," Bowan said.

It hasn't all been for fun.

She pulled her kids from school after last Tuesday's gas leak, which forced the school to evacuate.

"After being told once, twice, in less than 24 hours that the leak had been fixed and then to discover another leak after that leak coming to check on that leak...it just doesn't make me feel safe," Bowan said.

But she's excited for the future.

The district says Superintendent Bob Thomas has discussed spending nearly $60 million to build three elementary school buildings.

One for Adrian Burnett Elementary in Halls, one for Lonsdale and a new school in northwest Knox County.

"I'm hopeful and I'm prayerful that Lonsdale will take priority," Knox County Board of Education member Evetty Satterfield said.

Satterfield, who represents District 1 containing Lonsdale, feels the board will support the plan, should the superintendent recommend it.

"We had an opportunity early in the school year where we visited, school board members came and visited Lonsdale Elementary and nobody could leave without saying that oh, this is really bad," Satterfield said.

Board member Patti Bounds says both Lonsdale and Adrian Burnett Elementary in her district would benefit.

"I hope going forward with this budget cycle and the meeting coming up that the Lonsdale community, the Adrian Burnett community and the Hardin Valley community will work together," Bounds said. "And we can work with Commission and the Mayor."

Both board members felt confident, should Thomas recommend the plan, the board would vote yes.

Bowan is hopeful a new building will become a reality for the Lonsdale community in the near future.

She says they're a proud community, and they want what's best for their kids.

She says they'll do what it takes, even if it's more of an inconvenience, to keep their kids safe.

"We're okay with shutting Lonsdale down, busing our kids out to the surrounding elementary schools until we get a new school built," Bowan said.

In order for Knox County Schools to move forward with any of the three projects, it would require new bonded debt, borrowed money, that would have to be supported by Knox County.

The superintendent will present his recommendation to the board at next month's meeting.